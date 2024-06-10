The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

At one stage, it was a battle to see which ex-AFL player came out on top

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 10 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Dan Howe (centre) was excellent in the 24-point win over Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Dan Howe (centre) was excellent in the 24-point win over Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga's Dan Howe has announced his arrival in the Ovens and Murray Football League after successive five-star performances.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.