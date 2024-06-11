Accused's defence in push to have murder case settled, Crown 'needs time'

A bid to have the murder case against an Albury teenager resolved before possibly going to trial is now in the hands of the prosecution.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, June 11, that representations had been made by Glenn Bruce Dutton's defence team.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin granted an adjournment to allow the prosecution more time, though pointed out how the case had been before the court for many months.
Dutton is accused of the stabbing murder of his half-brother, Isaac Morgan-Wise, 21, at a home in Crisp Street on November 13, 2022.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Rocio Vasquez said the solicitor with carriage of the matter "just needs further time" to consider the material from the defence.
"It's my understanding that representations have been received in this matter," she submitted to Ms McLaughlin.
Dutton was not required to attend the mention of his case provided he was represented in court.
Mr Morgan-Wise died in Albury hospital early the following morning, November 14, his condition having deteriorated in the wake of emergency surgery.
A special committal fixture in March was told there were three people in the room when the stabbing occurred, with all claiming it was an accident.
Before then, a successful bail application for Dutton heard how the teenager - who has been described as having the mental age of a nine-year-old - told police after his arrest that he and the victim had been "play fighting" before the incident.
A knife Dutton was drying allegedly penetrated Mr Morgan-Wise's chest when the teenager blocked a punch.
The court was told on Tuesday that the March hearing was one reason why an adjournment was necessary.
"It is my understanding," Ms Vasquez told Ms McLaughlin, "there was some delay (in the representations being made) because they were waiting for a transcript from that committal."
Ms McLaughlin adjourned the case for a further mention on July 23.
Defence lawyer Hassan Ameen asked that Dutton be excused from attending if legally represented, a request Ms McLaughlin granted.
