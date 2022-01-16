community, Wodonga Central Probus Club, Community, Albury-Wodonga, Fun friendship food, Probus South Pacific

Fun, friendship and food are three tenets of a Border community group keen to welcome more members. Wodonga Central Probus Club began in 1995 and meets on the third Monday each month, with the annual January dinner just days away. Part of Probus South Pacific, the organisation offers retired or semi-retired people the chance to connect socially with others. About 50 attend the meetings, held at the Wodonga Football Club rooms, while there are 75 members in total. Guest speakers, shared meals and trips away feature, although the latter hasn't been possible during the pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Central president Geoff McKernan and activities committee member Jenny Carey say enjoying each other's company is a priority for the non-profit, non-fundraising group. "That's what I was looking for when I retired, somewhere to go where you could talk to other people," Mrs Carey said. When Mr McKernan joined up, his wife had recently died and Probus proved helpful. "It was really good, in addition to providing me with something to do ... it gave me a fresh look at life and a new way ahead," he said. There are some roles within Probus, including carers who try to keep in touch when people are unwell. "It is our way of making sure we're looking after, outreaching, to our members," the president said. Mrs Carey said several meetings had to be called off last year because of COVID restrictions, but members managed some outdoor get-togethers, and more than 60 went to the Christmas function. "It's companionship, I guess, as much as anything," she said. "And people you don't have to have known for years, they're all just so welcoming." For more details email wodongaprobus@yahoo.com.

