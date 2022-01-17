sport, local-sport,

It was a bittersweet return to Hume Cricket for Walla captain Tom Simmons. While the skipper found himself out for a golden duck thanks to Rand's Daniel Lieschke, he had the last laugh as the Hoppers chased down the visitors' total of 73 at Walla on Saturday. The win boosting them to second spot on the first grade ladder. "I don't mind making no score if we're winning games of cricket," Simmons said. "I said to the boys at the start of the game that it was either going to drop us right down or we could possibly go to second depending on how we choose to take it. "To their credit they showed a lot of fight and got it done. "Wins against Rand are pretty hard to come by usually." Joel Merkel and Jarryd Weeding led the charge with the bat after the side lost some early wickets, while Blake Lieschke chipped in to steer the victors home. ALSO IN SPORT: Simmons praised the whole side for their bowling efforts. Daniel Lieschke took three wickets for Rand. The win wasn't the only exciting news for Walla on the weekend, with their teammate Keiren McCarthy announcing his engagement to partner Shannon Cossor. "In the middle of the game we all got a notification saying that he had proposed," Simmons said. "He just said he couldn't play this week because he had to go away." In other round nine Hume results, TRYC defeated Lockhart, Henty rolled Osborne and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock were too good for Holbrook.

