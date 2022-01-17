community,

A Thurgoona single mother-of-three has been forced into emergency accommodation after her home was destroyed by flooding. Amy Everon has lived in her Meyer Place home, in the middle of a hill, for 10 years and never experienced any flooding. "It was like a river flowing through our backyard and then water just came into the house and there was no stopping it, it was crazy," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Everon said it was surreal wading through ankle-deep water in her home. "It was absolutely devastating, I've got three children... and all their Christmas things are now all destroyed and all flooring, everything, is ruined," she said. Mrs Everon is hoping to be able to move back home in April.

