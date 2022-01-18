coronavirus,

More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as the state records its deadliest day of the pandemic yet. NSW Health has reported 562 new cases of the virus within the MLHD. Of these new cases, 256 are from PCR testing and 306 are self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs). The tally is up from yesterdays count of 288 new cases. In Victoria, Wodonga has recorded 49 new cases of COVID, Indigo has recorded 19, Wangaratta has recorded 45, Alpine 19 and Towong one. Across New South Wales 29,830 new cases of the virus were recorded, and 36 deaths. IN OTHER NEWS Of today's new cases, 13,763 came from positive RATs and 16,067 came from PCR testing. NSW Health said that 11,564 of the positive RATs are from the previous seven days. There are currently 2850 patients with COVID in hospitals across the state, with 209 in the ICU and 63 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation and ICU numbers have risen since Monday, when 2776 patients were being cared for with 203 in ICU. During a media appearance on Tuesday Premier Dominic Perrottet said that over one million RATs arrived in NSW yesterday, with "millions more" arriving over the course of this week. "They will be crucial in ensuring that we provide support for our health workers at this time [and] to get schools open on the first day of term one this year," he said. The Premier remains committed to re-opening schools from day one, term one, amid the Omicron outbreak. "As a parent, I appreciate that many parents across the state are anxious about kids going back to school," Mr Perrottet said. "We are working day and night with our health teams, education teams here in NSW to ensure that we have a safe environment for parents, teachers and for students." Mr Perrottet suggested that RATs will be distributed to schools as part of the government's plan to reopen schools and keep them operational amid the outbreak. Health minister Brad Hazzard spoke out against people making false positive RAT reports through the Service NSW app as "irresponsible" and "juvenile", with someone even making a false report under his name. "The police will come hunting and if you're caught, you will [get a] $5,000 fine but worse still, when you're telling your friends about that, they will probably tell you how stupid you are," he said. "It's quite moronic." The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.8 per cent fully vaccinated, while 95.2 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent fully vaccinated, while 82.1 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 13.9 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab.

