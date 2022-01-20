news, court-and-crime,

A man facing a string of charges, including drug possession, denies the substances police found him with were illegal. Tom McLean has spent about 100 days in custody following his arrest by Wodonga officers. He faces a large number of charges, including that he was caught in possession of an ounce of ice. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the matters had been resolved, except for the drug possession matters. The court heard three bags of substances weighing 28 grams were found and needed to be tested to see if they were methamphetamine or something else. The court heard new drug-testing techniques at the Wangaratta Police Station could quickly shed light on the issue. The technology is like a spot test, but gives a more accurate result. Magistrate Ian Watkins said the issue appeared to be straightforward. "He's either got 28 grams of methamphetamine or 28 grams of caster sugar or something, I don't know," he said. Mr Watkins said having 28 grams of ice was a serious offence, but "28 grams of caster sugar is not". McLean told the court he would rather just plead guilty to get the matter dealt with given how long he has already spent on remand. "It's been dragging on," he said. "Nothing's been done. "They should have done the testing by now." Mr Watkins said time restrictions with a video link to custody prevented the matter from being dealt with in court on Wednesday with an adjournment needed. "I can't sentence you if you're here," he said. The matter was adjourned to February 9 with hopes the drug test results would be available.

