Sport Albury Wodonga has announced the five finalists in the running to take out the Young Achiever of the Year Award. Campbell Chesser (AFL), Jack Boulton (Athletics), Tess Palubiski (Hockey/Athletics), Oliver Davis (Downhill Mountain Biking) and Zachary Aldred (Archery) make up the list of talented youngsters who have achieved highly in their chosen sports. It's the first time finalists have been selected since 2020, with border kayaker Joseph Burton taking out the last prize. ALSO IN SPORT: The awards night will be held on Friday March 4 at Albury's Commercial Club Auditorium, with 10 new members also set to be inducted into the Sport Albury Wodonga Hall of Fame. "We're hoping to invite as many past Young Achiever winners and Hall of Fame members to the event and get a fantastic response to attend," SAW president Rob McDonald said. Ticket sales are now open, with more information available through the secretary.

