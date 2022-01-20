Rutherglen police station officially opened after COVID, fire delays

community, Rutherglen Police Station, Victoria Police, Opening ceremony

An important new facility could finally be acknowledged with the official opening of the Rutherglen police station on Thursday. Officers moved into the building on January 15, 2019, but the formal ceremony had to be postponed several times owing to the pandemic and the Black Summer bushfires. About 60 guests watched as Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton opened the new station, which replaced the former police base built in 1967. Rutherglen station commander Sergeant Brian Curran was presented with new Australian, Aboriginal and Victorian flags to mark the occasion. IN OTHER NEWS: Current and serving police officers joined relatives, community members and local government representatives for the opening. Acting Inspector Joel Hughes, Wodonga local area commander, said it was pleasing the event could now take place. "We would like to thank all the members of the community that attended the ceremony," he said. The Rutherglen ceremony followed the official opening of the Tangambalanga police station on Wednesday.

