UPDATE: Homicide Squad detectives have charged a 25-year-old man following the death of a Duwayne Johnson in Wodonga last weekend. The Wodonga man has been charged with one count of murder and will appear in Melbourne Magistrates' Court today via videolink. He was arrested at a service station at the corner of Epsom and Maribyrnong roads in Ascot Vale about 9pm yesterday. The charges relate to the alleged shooting death of a 26-year-old man at a Woodland Street address in Wodonga about 3am on 16 January. PREVIOUSLY Police have arrested a man following an alleged murder in Wodonga. Detectives arrested a man in Melbourne late on Friday night following the death of Duwayne Johnson in Wodonga on Sunday last week. Members of the Special Operations Group helped take the 25-year-old into custody in Ascot Vale about 9pm after a major police operation and public appeal to find him. Mr Johnson was found deceased on Woodland Street following an alleged incident about 3am last Sunday. Police will allege he was shot before the accused man fled the scene. A police spokesman said the arrest was a positive result. "It was an exhaustive investigation in conjunction with NSW and South Australian police and involved many units from Melbourne all working together," the spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Community safety was the number one priority and apprehending this male was the focus of all the police on both sides of the border and our dedicated members of the crime department." Mr Johnson's loved ones had planned to walk from the scene of his death to Albury on Sunday in honour of his life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/2efafd9e-c405-4c85-99bf-b55bf61d5875.jpg/r0_272_5341_3290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg