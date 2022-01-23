sport, local-sport,

Harry Lee was Tallangatta's match-winner against New City on Saturday. Lee made a half-century and then took five wickets as the Bushies dominated proceedings at Rowen Park. Tallangatta were put in to bat and Lee made 51 off 69 balls, with a six and four fours, in their total of 8/197. Cellar-dwellers New City then slumped to 61 all out, with only coach Akki Murthy (24) reaching double-figures. Lee cleaned up with 5-8 as the Bushies climbed to seventh, while there were two wickets each for Andrew Lade and Corey McIntosh. ALSO IN SPORT: Albury and Wodonga both won to close the gap on North Albury at the top. A superb spell from Mason Brown set up Wodonga's four-wicket win at Corowa, the opening bowler taking 5-12 from 10 overs as the hosts were skittled for just 108. It was a similar story at Billson Park, where Hamish Mackinlay (3-25) and Corey McCarthy (3-28) helped Albury dismiss Wodonga Raiders for 89 en route to a six-wicket victory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/42352ba8-a56f-4df5-a26f-dd524d1f80d1.jpg/r0_76_4719_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg