Harry Lee shines with bat and ball as Tallangatta cruise home against New City
Harry Lee was Tallangatta's match-winner against New City on Saturday.
Lee made a half-century and then took five wickets as the Bushies dominated proceedings at Rowen Park.
Tallangatta were put in to bat and Lee made 51 off 69 balls, with a six and four fours, in their total of 8/197.
Cellar-dwellers New City then slumped to 61 all out, with only coach Akki Murthy (24) reaching double-figures.
Lee cleaned up with 5-8 as the Bushies climbed to seventh, while there were two wickets each for Andrew Lade and Corey McIntosh.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Albury and Wodonga both won to close the gap on North Albury at the top.
A superb spell from Mason Brown set up Wodonga's four-wicket win at Corowa, the opening bowler taking 5-12 from 10 overs as the hosts were skittled for just 108.
It was a similar story at Billson Park, where Hamish Mackinlay (3-25) and Corey McCarthy (3-28) helped Albury dismiss Wodonga Raiders for 89 en route to a six-wicket victory.
