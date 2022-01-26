Australia Day: Wangaratta community reflects, respects and shares

community, Wangaratta, Australia Day

Walking through smoke to cleanse bad spirits and receiving a leaf as a sign of respect, five people from Nepal, Britain and India became Australian citizens at Wangaratta yesterday. Including a smoking ceremony with the citizenship pledges underlined the reconciliation message evident throughout the Australia Day celebrations at King George V Gardens. A crowd of about 200 people watched as Bpangerang elder Uncle Dozer gave a leaf to each participant as they joined mayor Dean Rees on stage. "The handing of the leaf is a high sign of respect," Uncle Dozer said. "The energy travels through me, as a traditional owner of the country, travels with the leaf to the person travelling through our country or moving into our country and back into the ground, so they become part of this country as well." Uncle Dozer's focus on sharing culture also featured in his Welcome to Country and introducing the Damu Dance Company performers. IN OTHER NEWS: "Ultimately what we want as a community is to walk together, be as one, one Australia ... and I see this as a step forward in that direction," he later told The Border Mail. Australia Day ambassador Shahid Siddique, a proud Torres Strait Islander from Wakaid Clan, Badu Island, noted it was a day of mourning and remembrance, a time to reflect on and understand history. "We can't change the past but we can change the future and step by step together we can heal and walk together in harmony and inclusion of all cultures and diversities," he told the crowd. Wangaratta Citizens of the Year John and Jennefer Houghton have tried to improve individual futures for 16 years, fostering more than 100 children through Upper Murray Family Care. "All the kids were leaving home, we had a big house and decided we could offer more and there was a need, an absolute need," Mrs Houghton said. Wangaratta Connected Community, Lions Club, Carevan and Business Wodonga are among their other contributions while they are also known for their annual decorated Christmas house. "We believe by putting into our community we get tenfold back by watching the changes we may help to implement and the young lives we may influence through foster care and the other organisations we are involved with," Mrs Houghton said. The couple urged other people to considering volunteering. "Wangaratta's a great community and there's a lot out there for everybody," Mrs Houghton said. "We think pay it forward, if you help somebody, they may help somebody else down the track," her husband added. Ensuring safety for all motivates Young Citizen of the Year Elena Sewell-Dolphin, who has been involved in the Queer Arts Program, LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Practice Conference, Rainbow Trivia night and North East Rainbow Flag Project. "Having that actual community connection, talking to real people, and saying, 'What is it we need to be doing? What is it that's not getting that recognition? How can we do better for you?', those nice little easy questions that can then just push things along," Mx Sewell-Dolphin said. And safe accommodation is a hallmark of Wang Night Shelter, which was named Event/Project of the Year. The initiative began in 2019 and offers a place to sleep each night during the winter months. "We sleep in borrowed church buildings every night of the week, so we pack up and move on the next building and we open up and we welcome our guests to come and stay with us," team member Di Duursma said. "We've seen lives changed - our own and also those who come and stay with us. "The award means that the voices of the people that we care about the most are being heard." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/8e99cd07-b120-4518-a57c-a49338984d19.jpg/r124_786_6186_4211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg