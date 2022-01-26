sport, local-sport,

North Albury's match-winner has revealed ignoring one of the game's long-held batting theories was behind his feat. Cal Langlands led the Hoppers to the T20 premiership with a four-wicket win over Wodonga on Tuesday night. The right-hander struck his highest score of the season in compiling an unbeaten 36 as the favourites claimed the win with 14 balls left at Wodonga's Les Cheesley Oval. "Growing up, you're always told, 'put your foot to the ball', but that's the biggest lie ever," he revealed. "You have to get your head over the ball and play with intent, that's definitely the biggest thing Matt Condon's been working on with everyone's game at North Albury really." The former ACT captain is in his first season as the Hoppers' coach. "He's really good with one on one coaching, he's the best coach I've ever had by a country mile," Langlands offered. "He just knows the game inside out and he's always picking up little things that some coaches aren't able to see." The Hoppers have been one of the association's powerhouses over the past 25 years, but their fielding, particularly in the grand final, went to another level. Langlands himself ran out the dangerous Cameron Suidgeest in outrageous fashion. Suidgeest played a late cut to backward point as Langlands dived to stop the ball. Still lying on his back, the 24-year-old was able to throw down the stumps as his team-mates celebrated the miracle throw. "It was definitely a fluke (laughs), but fielding is the number one part of our side, I've been part of teams where our fielding wasn't the greatest standard and if you can save 20-30 runs, you're going to win games like that," he admitted. The home team was restricted to 9-105, but the visitors looked in danger of losing their unbeaten run at T20 level this summer in slumping to 5-52. But the No. 5 batter held his nerve in posting his knock from 42 balls. "I never really thought about it in terms of we're in a hole, knowing I'd always back the boys," he suggested. "I probably took it on myself, being a bit selfish, I just wanted to be the man that was there at the end of the game." Langlands is the first to admit he hasn't made the runs he would like, but it's been a breakout time with the ball, leading the association's wicket-takers with 26 at nine apiece. "I think the T20s have helped, being a leg-spinner, you want the batters to attack and that's what's been happening," he confirmed. IN OTHER NEWS: The Hoppers are now targeting the premiership double with six rounds left in the regular season.

