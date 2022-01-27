Residents still recovering from floods concerned by forecast rain

news, local-news,

Border residents who have had their homes flooded are again bracing for wet weather. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 45mm of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday. Possible thunderstorms are also predicted Friday, Saturday and Tuesday. Residents continue to clean up from multiple flooding events that have occurred in the region this month and remain nervous about the forecast. Thurgoona man Chris Pidd said council workers had been busy preparing drainage at Murray Park Estate in recent days after it was battered by water. He said if the rain fell steadily, they're should be no problems, but a heavy rainfall event could again cause major issues. "If 20mm falls in a day, it's no problem," Mr Pidd said. "If 20mm falls in five minutes, it's a big problem. "We kind of get nervous about it but that's all you can do." Mr Pidd said it would take two to three months to get his home back to normal. "The damage is one thing," he said. "Then there's the emotional impact, which is tough. IN OTHER NEWS: "Appointing blame is not a useful thing to do, but planning for the future is a really useful thing to do." Thurgoona man Graeme Barber also had his home flooded twice when drains failed to handle the downpours. He is still waiting to hear from Albury Council staff about what will be done to fix the problem. "We can't afford to get flooded again," he said. "With the damage to all the carpet, timber floorboards, the bathroom, the laundry, it might have caused $30,000 to $40,000 in damage, maybe more. "We're concerned about all storms that come through now, until the drainage is fixed, we can see it happening again." Mr Barber said he had been in touch with council staff multiple times. Lavington residents Philip and Dianne McCabe's property on Lyne Street was flooded three times in eight days. Mrs McCabe said Bungambrawatha Creek at the rear of their home still hadn't been cleared of trees and debris. "It's very frustrating, it's extremely upsetting,"she said. "We're not asking for a lot, just to please get this stuff out of the creek and give us a chance. "Unless they clear that creek, we just haven't got a hope. "We've still got a lot of cleaning up to do and we are worried about the rain." Council chief executive Frank Zaknich recently said disaster declaration support had been sought from the state government.

