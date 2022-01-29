coronavirus,

One person from the Riverina has passed away with COVID-19 as almost 50 deaths associated with the virus were reported across NSW on Saturday. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a NSW Health statement reads. "This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,316." Meanwhile, new cases across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) remain level with 434 new infections reported on Saturday. Of these 434 new cases 194 are from PCR tests while 240 are self-reported rapid antigen tests. Today's daily case tally is down slightly from Friday's, when 462 new cases were recorded. Across the state 49 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period. IN OTHER NEWS: There were 13,354 new cases up until 8pm Friday, 5426 of them from positive rapid antigen tests and almost 8000 from PCR swabs. There are 186 people in ICU, three fewer than Friday, and now 2693 people hospitalised, a drop of 44. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Just 35.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine however that is expected to climb as soon as the medical regulator approves the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/859d6754-b05b-4f09-81a2-59f357f22778.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg