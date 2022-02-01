sport, local-sport,

Myrtleford insist they will be able to field senior teams this season despite significant player losses. League and cup winners in 2017 and 2018, the Savoy have been one of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association's powerhouses in recent years but they now face a major transition. Chris Bonacci has stepped into the vacant president's role and he offered a frank but positive asssessment of where the club sits after losing at least 10 senior players. "There are concerns," Bonacci admitted. "Everyone's changed their perspective on life and we are experiencing, with the seniors and the reserves, the ongoing challenge of commitment. "We have got teams and we're working hard at it, harder than normal. "Our senior side is probably not as good as we're typically known for but it's swings and roundabouts, all clubs go through it. "I don't really know how it's going to play out but what we're focused on is the unity. "We'll treasure whatever teams we've got, we'll give them support and make it family-focused and fun. "We mightn't have strong sides this year, I'm half-expecting that but we've got a base. "It's a big reset. Myrtleford's been very successful for a long time and I think what we're seeing now is just a cycle. "We do think we'll be on the start line though." Bonacci praised the work being done by the league's executive committee and called for unity not just within his own club but across the competition. "AWFA's done an incredible job," he said. "We've only got to manage one club, they've got to manage a whole heap with COVID and all the restrictions. "I think, more than ever, even with our competitors and with AWFA as a collective group, the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club has to work closely with all clubs and the league to keep the integrity of the game. ALSO IN SPORT: "Some of us are going to lose games, some of us are going to win but ultimately, for the good of the game of soccer, we all need to work together and I'm sure we will. "We've got the right people in the right places and for the good of the game, if everyone unites and has a dash of common sense, that's the only thing that's going to get us out of this. "I think we'll be in a better position next year." Where one door closes, another opens, and Myrtleford's talented juniors will get more opportunity in the senior ranks this season. The club will also field a Division 1 women's team, in a further boost for AWFA's premier female competition, as one of five female sides being run by the Savoy in 2022. "It's hard when you've been a successful club and, all of a sudden, not everyone is coming back but it's given us a chance to have more of a long-term vision," Bonacci said. "We rely on what we have here and in the surrounding towns so we need to look after our juniors because they're going to be with us for the next three years. "Senior players are stepping up as mentors and we've got an amazing committee. "We've put a lot of ownership into everyone's roles and those people have stepped up. "You volunteer because you want to do something and everyone's got their role. We work as a team. "I've been around the soccer club for a long time and I'm proud of the group we have right now." Bonacci is juggling the presidency with the stresses of running the Alpine Spirit Coaches tour company and working interstate but he's determined to steer the Savoy through choppy waters. "We've had to reassess how we spend our money," Bonacci said. "Our strategic planning has altered a bit and it's focused us to really sharpen the pencil and be more in tune with what's happening in the world, in the state of Victoria and the club scene. "Sponsorship is a challenge because business confidence is low, so we've had to try a different approach. We're going more down the services route so a sign-writer, instead of donating money, might do the signs for us instead. "We all want to win finals but we've put a big emphasis on the kids and the female side of things this year. "The soccer club is a family-based club and that's something we're very proud of here."

