An argument over a lost wallet that left a couple locked out of their home descended into a fight in Albury's QEII Square. Daniel Gardiner and his partner's assault on each other though ended up in Albury Local Court after the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Gardiner could be seen following her at first before physically trying to stop her leaving. IN OTHER NEWS: The woman, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, fell to the grass or on to bark chip surrounding trees in the square at least seven times. "As they continued arguing," police said, "the accused pushed the victim to the ground and slapped her face." The victim, now 20, fought back, striking Gardiner. She fronted court two weeks ago and was placed on a nine-month conditional release order, without conviction, for assault. MORE COURT STORIES On Tuesday, Ms McLaughlin imposed the same sentence on Gardiner, 19, who also pleaded guilty to assault. She told Gardiner that such incidents clearly demonstrated the consequences of the "excessive" consumption of alcohol. "I hope this sends a salient message to you at a young age to control what you drink and control your actions." The court was told the pair had been in a relationship for about 12 months. They spent the evening of December 23 at the Springdale Heights Tavern, then returned home to Stanley Street in a taxi. Once home they realised Gardiner had lost his wallet, inside which was the key to their unit. She phone police and then went to the Albury station, where she was offered advice on how to enter the unit. Gardiner and the woman met a short time later, on December 24 about 12.45am, in QEII Square.

