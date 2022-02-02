sport, australian-rules-football,

Former Lavington star Marty Brennan has been dubbed 'Muscles' by his Werribee team-mates. The 25-year-old only joined the Tigers last month, but has made an immediate impact. "He's an absolute monster in the gym, we call him 'Muscles' Brennan at the club," general manager of football Mark Micallef explained. "He's going to play a lot of football for us, and we're very confident he'll fit in the midfield with the likes of a champion player in Matt Hanson, Tom Gribble and Dom Brew as well." Hanson, who nominated Myrtleford as his second club through his friendship with coach Jake Sharp in 2019, became the first player to win four Werribee best and fairests last season. He's a contested 'bull', while also boasting a superb 'outside' game and endurance as well. Brennan has similar attributes and while it would be unfair to assume he will automatically have the same impact as a club legend, there's plenty who believe the rugged on-baller could shine at state level, given his ability to always lift. "We love his hardness and his workrate between the arcs is incredible," Micallef said. "A good measuring stick for us is what you might call an old football temperament, he's got that in spades in that he loves the game, he can find the ball, he's not a selfish midfielder, he's a team-first operator, we like those type of players." The football boss also revealed Brennan had been in the Tigers' firing line for years. "The club's been really interested in Marty, but this is my first year in this role and after watching the tapes of him playing and then going to a game last year, I thought we've got to get this guy on board," Micallef added. Brennan is one of a host of former O and M players with the VFL Tigers. Lavington's 2019 premiership team-mate Shaun Mannagh has been elevated to the leadership group after finishing runner-up to Hanson in the best and fairest, while yet another member of the Panthers' grand final-winning outfit is also there. "Aidan Johnson's flying, it's interesting with Aidan, it's probably the first pre-season he's done at this level and he's taken to that like a duck to water," Micallef revealed. "Aidan's flying and we expect he will play as a key forward and even a secondary ruck option." Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers' Nathan Cooper will contest his second season with the Tigers after moving from Richmond's VFL list last February. "He attracted some AFL interest last year and would expect him to do the same this year," Micallef offered. "He's a super athlete and plays on the 'monsters' for us and he does not look out of place against AFL-listed players. "He did a really good job on (Collingwood's) Mason Cox last year." And Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is trialling for a contract. Once aligned to Williamstown, Sharrock is among a group of eight players fighting for the final spot on the 42-strong list. "However, the VFL is looking to change list sizes so it would go to 50 under that system, an additional eight spots," Micallef suggested. "Daniel is looking really good, he just does the work and never complains, he could play multiple roles as well, if he's added to the list." ALSO IN SPORT: Jack Driscoll, who's just nominated Lavington as his second club, is also expected to play senior football under the VFL's rule that six players must be under the age of 22.

