ACT-NSW Country Comets will field a player from last week's Big Bash League grand final on the Border. Sydney Sixers' Justin Avendano batted in the middle order against the Perth Scorchers, while there's a number of players who boast first-class experience in the team to play Victoria in the Second XI game at Albury's Alexandra Park, starting Monday. Opener Nick Larkin boasts 43 first-class matches, with more than 2000 runs, including a highest score of 175 not out, while pace bowler Greg West was 12th man for NSW against Victoria in a Sheffield Shield grand final. "The idea of our team is bringing in guys and help develop them, and then hopefully we don't see them again, thankfully we've been really successful with that as a pathway," coach Kyle Piper offered. "Guys like current NSW Shield players Jason Sangha and Matt Gilkes, there's Henry Hunt at South Australia, Nathan McAndrew, Hayden Kerr, we've had some really good success in the ACT-NSW Country pathway. "Henry Hunt was playing for us two years ago and now he's playing for Australia A." Much of the local interest will focus on former Lavington quick Ross Pawson. He's currently sixth in NSW Premier Cricket with 19 wickets at 17 apiece and has been mentioned as a possible Shield bolter. "He's very capable of recognising what he needs to improve on and he's been good at going away and working on that and getting to the next step," Piper explained. "Ross has worked his backside off over the last couple of years and has given himself every opportunity to be considered for Shield." IN OTHER NEWS: ACT-NSW Country v Victoria is a four-day match.

