sport, australian-rules-football, david schilg, obituary

BURRUMBUTTOCK and the wider community are mourning the shock passing of popular big man David Schilg. Schilg passed away suddenly at his family home in Torquay on January 30. He was 60. Schilg is regarded as one of Burrumbuttock's greatest footballers and a talented all-round sportsman that also excelled at cricket and tennis. He played most of his career at Burrumbuttock despite his three older brothers Robert, Brian and Gary all playing for Walbundrie. Robert revealed in a sliding door moment, a Walbundrie club official suggested to David as a teenager that he should train with rival club Burrumbuttock because the Tigers had an abundance of juniors. Burrumbuttock's gain proved to be Walbundrie's pain. Schilg would go on to stamp himself as one of the most dominant big men in the Hume league of his era. A gifted ruckman, Schilg is one of only a handful of players to win the Azzi medal on more than one occasion. He won the Hume league's highest individual award in 1986 and again in 1991. Schilg also won the Archie Dennis medal for the Coreen league's best and fairest during his two year stint at Rand under coach Simon Plunkett. It is believed that Schilg won the Swans' best and fairest on at least six occasions with details sketchy on the exact amount of times. It may be even higher. He is also a life member of Burrumbuttock and represented the Hume league on a regular basis throughout his decorated career. Schilg also tested himself at the higher level of the Ovens and Murray with Albury. Although he was well up to the challenge of the higher standard, Schilg struggled to shine at the sportsground with Trevor Leslie, a dominant ruckman for the Tigers at the time. With Leslie spending most of his time in the ruck, Schilg was often played out of position and failed to exert his usual influence on matches. Glenn Teesdale played alongside Schilg at Burrumbuttock and was best man at his wedding. Teesdale said despite all Schilg's achievements on the sporting arena, he was one of the most humble blokes you could meet who was highly popular with teammates and well respected by his opponents. "Dave was just a champion bloke both on and off the field," Teesdale said. "He was just one of those blokes that everybody liked, even the opposition because he was such a humble bloke that never bragged about his achievements. "Although Burrumbuttock were struggling during that era, to win as many best and fairests as he did is an unbelievable achievement. "To win two Azzi medals in a side down near the bottom of the ladder is testament to that. "Dave probably should have spent a lot more time at Albury but unfortunately for him Trevor Leslie was ruck and he probably went to the wrong club at the wrong time. "But I think deep down he was a country guy at heart who loved playing with his mates and living life on the farm." Teesdale said Schilg had unbelievable skills for a big man who was 195cm. "Dave's kicking skills were elite for a guy of his size," he said. "He could drill you with a pass on either foot from 50m. "I played on a wing at Burrumbuttock and once Dave got the ball in defence, I used to take off and find some space because you knew how good a kick he was. "It wouldn't be unusual for him to rack-up 20 marks a match." ALSO IN SPORT Schilg also excelled at both cricket and tennis. He captained Burrumbuttock to a flag in cricket in the early 1980s where he was a handy bowler and batsman who batted higher up the order. The talented sportsman also won several tennis flags. "He was an A-grade cricketer and tennis player who had a booming serve on him and used his height to his advantage," Teesdale said. Schilg spent most of his life on the farm between Burrumbuttock and Walbundrie before relocating to Torquay several years ago. He is survived by his wife, Natalie, and sons Cash and Tannah. Schilg's funeral will be held at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Burrumbuttock at 10.30 am on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/26ccf4d6-8834-43bd-bb6f-07bfbad95d59_rotated_90.jpg/r0_54_334_243_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg