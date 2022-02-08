news, court-and-crime,

A former Mulwala Water Ski Club worker who committed a million-dollar fraud on her employer has admitted to her crimes. Kaye Leanne Ferguson made a rare appearance in Albury Local Court on Tuesday for the entering of guilty pleas. That paved the way for Ferguson's committal for sentence before the District Court in Albury. IN OTHER NEWS: However, magistrate Sally McLaughlin decided against formally accepting Ferguson's guilty pleas after being told an agreed set of facts in the matter would not be put before the court. Defence lawyer Mark Rosalky, appearing via a video link from his office in the Sydney suburb of Bankstown, assured the court that these were now being finalised. Mr Rosalky said he would not be handing up the facts "at this stage" but told Ms McLaughlin this would be completed by the time the matter was first mentioned before the District Court on March 18. MORE COURT STORIES He said the matter was, nonetheless, ready for committal to the higher court. Director of Public Prosecutions representative Alexander Dixon, himself appearing via a video link to Wagga, said the committal was on three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception. With that, Mr Dixon withdrew a further 19 deception charges. The matter has already been mentioned in court multiple times since Ferguson was first charged. Ferguson, 59, used her role as the club's financial officer to transfer more than $1.1 million to multiple offshore bank accounts, the offences taking place between December, 2020, and January, 2021. The club had reported anomalies to police.

