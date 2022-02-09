Six parties suing Heavy Mechanics over role in triple fatal crash

news, court-and-crime,

Damaged components involved in a triple-fatal collision at Staghorn Flat in 2014 will be retained pending any appeal over Wednesday's sentence and six civil matters pending against Heavy Mechanics. The Wodonga business is being sued by six parties, including truck driver Patrick Daley, the Transport Accident Commission, BP, and family members Damien Wallace and Irma Turner. Action was lodged variously in the Supreme Court between 2016 and 2021 and will be heard together at a directions hearing on Monday. The matters are listed for trial. IN OTHER NEWS: A question was raised in the lower court on Wednesday about a disposal order for the exhibits used in two criminal trials against the Wodonga business. The court heard the items, consisting of failed towing components, would be kept. The court heard Heavy Mechanics had a system of trusts and companies for its finances with net assets of just $12, having made profits in the past three years of $79,000, $186,000 and $172,000.

