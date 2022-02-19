news, local-news,

EXACTLY three-and-a-half years since Ken Wright lost his wife at the Melrose Drive Hume Freeway overpass in Wodonga, there is still no safety barrier. The Thurgoona salesman and football umpire said he was frustrated by a lack of action on the bridge he had to pass up to 10 times a week. Mr Wright had been married to Carolyn for 23 years when she took her life on the night of August 15, 2018. "I go past that bridge and it upsets me," he said. "It's a constant reminder that it's still not fixed. "It was 42 months on Wednesday; I hate the 15th of every month. "I'm tired of promises, bull**** and promises!" In May 2019, the Morrison government pledged to provide $250,000 should it be re-elected to help fund a safety barrier on the Melrose Drive overpass. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Wright had called for a barrier at the site, like those on Albury bridges, to try to prevent more suicides. The member for Benambra, Bill Tilley, said the holdups were unjustified but he felt confident the project would make the upcoming State Budget in May. "The delays have been attributed to cost blowouts that don't really pass the pub test when you consider the NSW government was able to upgrade six bridges for $2.2 million albeit 10 years ago," he said. "Having said that the most recent meeting with Regional Roads Victoria has given me a sense of optimism." Having recently lost his mum in Perth, Mr Wright and his Queensland-based sibling couldn't go to WA owing to COVID-19 bans. "We can't get any closure on that either!" Mr Wright said. "I feel like I'm paddling water. I'm not asking for them to build a $20 million stadium!"

