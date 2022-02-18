news, local-news, Dr Helen Haines, Indi MP, Saul Griffith, Renewable energy, Solar power, Cheaper batteries, Legislation

"We're not going to fix climate change if we only let the 20 per cent of the wealthiest households afford it." Energy entrepreneur Saul Griffith emphasised the "equity factor" of renewable energy solutions during his Wodonga visit on Friday. "It's about making it affordable for every single family," he said. "We have to make it affordable for everyone, otherwise it will become a cultural wedge." Dr Griffith joined Indi MP Helen Haines to support a bill she introduced this week that aimed to reduce the price of home batteries. Dr Haines' proposal would expand an incentive scheme for solar power, originally set up by the Howard government, to include the installation of home batteries. "They're still way too expensive, we need to bring the price down," she said. "It worked with solar on the rooftop by giving that incentive to people. "People want to do this, they love having the autonomy of cheaper power, they love doing their bit to reduce emissions across Australia and the idea of having a home battery is one that people really want to get on board with." Dr Griffith said the plan was "absolutely achievable". "It's exactly the right forward looking policy that honestly we'd like to have in the whole world," he said. "We have the opportunity in the next decade to lower the energy cost for the average Australian household by four or five thousand dollars a year, every year." An Australian who made his career in the US, Dr Griffith has been an adviser to President Joe Biden on climate policy. He has now returned to his home country and just released his latest book The Big Switch, an "optimistic but feasible" blueprint for creating jobs and improving the environment. The inventor, engineer and author highlighted the community redevelopment possible through the cost savings connected to solar energy, appliances and, in time, electric vehicles. "That's how we've going to really rejuvenate cities because that will be money spent in the community, not being sent out as soon as you spend your dollars at the gas station," he said. Sunrise Power Solutions, Wodonga, director David Turnbull said the renewable energy industry continued to grow, with more people choosing to install batteries. "We're finding a lot of smart young people who have just bought a house are putting it into their home loan," he said. Dr Haines said deliberations ahead of the March 29 budget made it important to introduce her Cheaper Home Batteries Bill now. "This is a great solution and I want to see the government take this up," she said.

