Woman charged over arson at Porepunkah home

news, court-and-crime,

A woman has been arrested and charged after an alleged arson attack at a Porepunkah home. Detectives questioned the 40-year-old on Thursday following the incident at a Seamer Street home on the night of January 13. A porch and motorbike were damaged in the incident at a cost of about $5000. Police charged the woman with conduct endangering persons and criminal damage by fire. She was bailed and will face Myrtleford court on May 20. IN OTHER NEWS: Detective Sergeant Chris Hill said the alleged offender and victim were known to each other. "There are no further risks to the Porepunkah community," he said. "We're treating it as an isolated incident. "Police are satisfied we've established what occurred and have dealt with the incident appropriately." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/606f3e04-d386-4c3c-a1c9-c535d0ebd34c.jpg/r6_0_863_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg