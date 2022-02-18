sport, local-sport,

Albury Thunder has signed a front-rower from the mighty Newcastle Rugby League competition. Sam Collins played just under 50 first grade matches for Central Newcastle. "The Newcastle competition is one of the best outside the capital cities, it's a feeding ground for NRL clubs," Central president Heath Anderson suggested. Collins will be among Group Nine's biggest players at 193cms and 120kgs. However, he admitted he's stripped a lot of weight. "I was 135 kilograms, but I've lost that much since I joined the Army last July," he revealed. "I've found it's definitely helped, even in this pre-season, which has been difficult, it's definitely up there with pre-seasons of the past." Collins' disclosure is a tremendous rap for first-year coach Robbie Byatt's work ethic as Newcastle is clearly a stronger and more professional competition, given the access to NRL finalists Newcastle. It should guarantee the Thunder will be as fit as any of the other teams. "My body is holding up really well, I've had two years off with COVID and this job, so I'm refreshed," he said. "I wanted to give playing good footy another nudge before I chuck it in." Given Collins turns 32 next Saturday, it means the Thunder's gaining a player who will treat every match as his last. "He will take the ball up, hit the line hard and tackle hard," Anderson offered. And Collins admits he loves the defensive side of the contest. "It's one of the more enjoyable parts of my game, I enjoy defending," he explained. "I'm a bit of both (when asked if he was heavy hitter or a wrap them up defender), whenever I can get hold of them (I like to tackle hard)." The prop has an indication of the competition's strength give a mate played for Young. "He's the sort of bloke that lifts the spirit of the team," Anderson enthused. "He's very passionate about his club, he always puts the team first. "He's a very good clubman, probably too good (laughs), but he's great fun to be around and you need those sort of blokes in your club. "Sam is a also a very respectful young fella." The Thunder has had an impressive off-season. The club signed rising Canterbury NRL development player Paul Karaitiana in November. The nephew of club stalwart Tommy Gemmell, the classy halves' player has a background in touch, so he will be an exciting player. He'll be joined in the halves by Izaak Toby, who has spent time around the powerful Queensland Cup. ALSO IN SPORT: The Thunder has snared a number of others, including Jackins Olam, the brother of Melbourne Storm premiership player Justin, and he's also strongly built. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/14caef67-8c23-4007-97d7-bb99be72b002.jpg/r0_279_6591_4003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg