John Dove's brilliant unbeaten century for Kiewa on Saturday had his father shedding tears of joy on the field. Dove, 13, played magnificently for his 112 not out in the C-grade match against Dederang as the ball was dispatched to all parts of the ground. Dad Ben was umpiring at square leg and had the best seat in the house when John brought up his hundred. "When he did it, I teared up," Ben said. "I've had a really rough couple of weeks and it was the best thing that's happened to me in months. "John's been going through a fair bit lately as well but nothing seems to bother him. "It was insane. Even the Dederang boys were enthralled watching it. "How can you explain a 13-year-old boy taking it to grown men? "I went out in the first over and he came in after me at No.3. "I only made four but he smacked them around everywhere. "It was ridiculous, to be perfectly honest. "There's not much of him, he weighs probably 45 kilos soaking wet but he was hitting sixes everywhere. "He can really bat and he doesn't want to go out. "He hangs around and he just loves it. "He wants runs and he's switched on. "He played rep cricket in the country week just gone and he's been consistent all year but everything just clicked for him on Saturday." ALSO IN SPORT: John's heroics helped Kiewa score 7/193 in reply to Dederang's 3/289, which included an unbeaten 131 from their captain Justin Hynes. Already this season, John has scored 68, 61, 41, 32 and 30 but this knock took things to a completely different level. It's a Kiewa team full of young talent and Ben is delighted to be watching their progress first-hand. "John's brother is winning the C-grade bowling and they're both getting better and better," he said. "Our whole team's full of kids, I'm the only adult, the oldest after me is 16 and the rest are 13 or 14. "To see their development is just fantastic. "I couldn't care less about me any more, playing cricket, it's all about them now. "I'd rather watch them make hundreds than me even play. "The kids have realised what they've missed through COVID and they're so happy to be back out there. "You can see the change in them. "They were all a bit down in the dumps last year because all they wanted to do was to play cricket. "It's been a long time coming but they're really starting to get right back into it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/a91fc2cf-3676-4f54-b67c-751487199c8c.jpg/r1251_633_3556_1935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg