Bandits' coach Matt Paps has welcomed the return of young guns Casey Ardern and Amelia Hassett for the upcoming NBL1 season. Having taken huge strides in both her skills and leadership last year in the South competition, Ardern will now spend a third year under the guidance of Paps. "I'm really looking forward to working with her again," Paps said. "I think she took some big steps forward last season with her maturity levels on and off the court. "It will be great to be able to help her continue her growth in that department." Wagga-based Hassett is coming off the back of her first season as a Bandit. While an early hiccup saw her briefly sidelined with an ankle injury, Hassett bounced back to prove she's an up-and-coming player for the club. The 18-year-old has recently been selected in the under-20s NSW team. "When you hit the under-20s it's country and metro combined, so to be able to make that team as a bottom-ager is a pretty big achievement for her," Paps said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the year ahead for Amelia. "We're very happy to have her back." Their return follows the club's huge announcement that Albury-born Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson will be coming out of retirement to join the Bandits this season. While some of the current playing group took to the court under Jackson's leadership as coach back in 2019, it will be their first time playing alongside the former Opal. ALSO IN SPORT: "I guess there could be an element early on of being star-struck if you like, but I think they should get over that pretty quickly," Paps said. The Bandits women's team is scheduled to play their first game of the NBL1 East season on April 9 against Illawarra Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. With majority of their opponents based around the Sydney region this year, Paps is taking a positive attitude towards the increased travel. "I think if you do it right, the road trips are something you can look forward to," he said. "It's about the other things that come along with going on the road, like bonding with your friends and teammates." The Bandits have also retained local players Bailey Lloyd and Jacob Cincurak, with Cincurak set to captain the men's side this season. They will be further boosted by the return of former Bandit Jack Duck, who has taken on the job as an assistant coach. "Having the home town favourite back involved with the club is fantastic," coach Haydn Kirkwood said. "Ducky being on the bench providing feedback and advice to the players is going to be invaluable for the squad this year." The men's side will make their East debut against Bankstown on April 2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

