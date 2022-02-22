sport, australian-rules-football,

Sydney Swans' reigning Bob Skilton medallist Luke Parker is among a stack of profile players set to play against GWS at Lavington Sportsground on Friday night. While the club won't name its team until after today's final training session, last season's elimination finalists have confirmed the bulk of the squad will play. "We think we'll have somewhere between 35 and 38 players, it will depend on training programs this week, but the majority of the players will be looking to get as much game time as we can," Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner explained. Gardiner suggested a handful of players won't play, including ruckman Sam Naismith, as he recovers from ACL surgery, and Callum Mills. Parker joined elite company last year, including Brownlow medallists Adam Goodes and Gerard Healy, when he claimed his third best and fairest award. ALSO IN SPORT: Sydney will host a captain's run from 4pm on Thursday at the venue.

