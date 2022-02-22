sport, australian-rules-football,

Jake Sharp is champing at the bit to get back on the footy field for Myrtleford. The Saints co-coach has only played three games since the 2019 preliminary final due to COVID and a knee injury which ruled him out for most of last season. But Sharp has been training well and can't wait to get stuck back into a mouth-watering Ovens and Murray. "Watching footy's not fun and I've realised, as a coach watching footy instead of playing, I'm a different person," Sharp admitted. "I'm quite intense in the box and Mark Knobel, our assistant, will probably vouch for that. "He'll be happy when I get back on the park. "I signed up to play footy, not to watch it, so I'm extremely keen to get back. "I feel right to go. "I've put a lot of work in and coming off three knees now, it's just about getting the timing right. ALSO IN SPORT: "Having those experiences, I feel like I'm in a position to make sure that I'm ready to go once that does happen." Myrtleford's recruitment means they are fancied by many to go a long way this season, so does the coach believe the hype? "It just depends on how well you want to follow your plan and how you can stick to that," Sharp said. "There's a lot of things that factor in how your success ends up and we'll continue to focus on our goals moving forward and not worry about too much else. "I love coaching this group of boys, I love my home club, I've got a fantastic relationship with my co-coach, I feel really comfortable in our group and I wouldn't have it any other way. "It's good at the moment not having to worry about what COVID is going to throw at us, with a little bit more certainty around the season, and I'm really looking forward to this year. "It's going to be enjoyable and it's going to be a red-hot comp, which we're all excited about. "I'm really happy with our list. "We've picked up some quality players and the boys underneath, that we've had for a couple of years now, have taken an extra stride in pre-season." Myrtleford's first game of the season is at home to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday April 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/6ad4dc1b-d631-4b2f-9f18-967d099552ad.jpg/r0_270_5302_3266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg