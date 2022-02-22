sport, local-sport, tobin, family, breeding, tap n run, spurring

For four generations the Tobin family has been breeding fast race horses. Really fast race horses - including a Golden Slipper winner. Full On Aces won the 1981 Golden Slipper and was crowned Australia's best two-year-old that season after also winning the VRC and AJC Sires Produce Stakes. But breeding the winner of the world's richest race for two-year-olds was no fluke. The family has either won or been placed in some of the most sought after races on the Australian racing calendar including a Blue Diamond, Caulfield Guineas, Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup, Melbourne Cup and AJC Oaks. Incredibly, the Tobin's have tasted so much breeding success with only three of four broodmares at a time and as a part-time interest. Peter Tobin alongside his brothers Anthony, Phillip and David are the latest in the family to delve into the family's passion for breeding that stretches back to 1898. Peter was also a talented footballer for Mitta United who won a Barton medal in 1984 and three flags with the Mountain Men. A semi-retired accountant, Peter now lives at Table Top after having been born and raised on the family farm in the Mitta Valley. For the past four decades the siblings have enhanced the family's breeding record, both in partnership and individually. Some of their more talented horses in recent years have been Drawcard, Mission Tycoon, Ho Ho Feel, Jumpin Jive and Ulfah. Drawcard finished fifth in the 1991 Golden Slipper while Mission Tycoon and Ho Ho Feel were sold to Hong Kong and won more than $2 million and $1 million respectively. The brothers have also bred and successfully raced horses with local trainers Brian Cox, Craig Widdison and more recently Ron Stubbs. Lakemba Gold, Full Hand, Club Zero and Cash Crisis all won multiple races on local tracks. The brothers also bred Tap 'N' Run and recent impressive debut winner Sparring. Tap 'N' Run is set to contest the final of the Country Championships at Randwick on April 2 for Stubbs. Stubbs also has a big opinion of Sparring that won a trial by 11-lengths and recently spanked his rivals by more than six-lengths in his first race start at Albury earlier this month. Most of the horses are raised on the family farm at Eskdale in the lush Mitta Valley. The Tobin's originally purchased the farm from Tom Hales in the early 1900s. Hales was a champion jockey, and rode the winner of the 1880 Melbourne Cup. So what's the secret to the Tobins' breeding success? According to Peter the secret may lie in the lush pastures of the Mitta Valley. "A lot of the breeding game comes down to luck but I think the Mitta Valley has played a part in the family's success," Tobin said. "Quite a few people in the breeding industry who have made the trip to Mitta say the conditions up there are the closest that they have seen to New Zealand. "New Zealand has long been recognised as an ideal country for producing thoroughbreds." Peter still gets immense satisfaction from watching the horses he is involved in win. Most of the owners of Tap 'N' Run made the trek to Wagga last weekend in a minibus to watch the Stubbs-trained gelding run an eye-catching second in the Country Championship Qualifier. ALSO IN SPORT And while it was a huge thrill for Tobin, he said he is immensely proud of the family's breeding record. "The breeding game can be tough but personally I'm proud of how consistently as a family we have been able to produce winners," he said. "One of my personal favorite horses was Drawcard who started second favourite in the 1991 Golden Slipper before finishing fifth. "Jumpin' Jive is also right up there and won a Blue Diamond Prelude. "Even winning Albury Racing Club's Horse of the Year with Cash Crisis in 2018-19 was satisfying. "Tap 'N' Run is out of the same mare (Out Of Credit) and it looks like we are going to have a heap of fun with him. "Sparring looks to be a smart juvenile in the making and has created plenty of interest in a short-time. "He certainly looks to be a city horse in the making but time will tell."

