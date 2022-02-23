Border delivery worker in court on $75,000 phone theft charges

news, court-and-crime,

A Border delivery business worker has faced court after allegedly stealing nearly $75,000 in phones and on-selling them in Melbourne. Damon Mirkovic, 24, was arrested on February 1 and charged with 29 offences. Police will allege parcels with phones worth more than $74,500 were taken between May and October last year while in transit. IN OTHER NEWS: The 24-year-old faced Albury Local Court this week and sought an adjournment. No plea was entered and he will return March 28. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/6dd92397-e1b1-41d8-910f-7430433bddbc.jpg/r139_27_667_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg