Border delivery worker in court on $75,000 phone theft charges
A Border delivery business worker has faced court after allegedly stealing nearly $75,000 in phones and on-selling them in Melbourne.
Damon Mirkovic, 24, was arrested on February 1 and charged with 29 offences.
Police will allege parcels with phones worth more than $74,500 were taken between May and October last year while in transit.
The 24-year-old faced Albury Local Court this week and sought an adjournment.
No plea was entered and he will return March 28.
