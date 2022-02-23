Images released after violent Wodonga home invasion

news, court-and-crime,

Police have released an image of a man wanted over a violent home invasion in Wodonga. Detectives were told a silver two-door vehicle pulled up to a house on Edinburgh Circuit about 6.30am on February 11. Two men forced their way inside the property. One man approached a male victim who had been sitting on his couch and assaulted him. The pair then fled in the silver car. "The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body," a police spokeswoman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Investigators have released a digital image of a man in the hope someone may recognise him, and an image of the vehicle has been released." The first man is southern European in appearance and in his mid 30s. The second is Caucasian, aged in his 40s to 50s, with gray hair and gray facial hair. Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/343344fc-30ec-41fd-b633-cd1ab44b078e.jpg/r0_81_214_202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg