Wodonga has welcomed a Goulburn Valley League export and former Raider on board ahead of the upcoming Ovens and Murray season. Ella Dickens has joined the Bulldogs from Shepparton United, while Kristen Wright arrived at the club alongside her partner and new football recruit Jackson Wright. Dickens is tipped to be a defender, while Wright will join the goal circle. "They will really increase our depth," new coach Bianca Mann said. Mann is also excited by the return of Cassi Mathey, who was sidelined last season with a foot injury. "She will be an asset back on court for us," Mann said. "We have a good mix of past players returning and new players." ALSO IN SPORT: Alyssa Taylor will also join the Bulldogs on court. Among the players to feature again from last season is club stalwart Kylie Murphy, who has also been named coach of the under-17s. "The girls really look up to her at training and on the court," Mann said. "For me as a first year head coach, it's also great to have her experience. "Everyone's really keen to get some matches under way."

