sport, local-sport,

Ovens and Murray League A-grade netballers will have their games broadcast live on radio this season in what is a first for regional netball on the border. 2AY Radio will provide one A-grade game per round, with the clash between Wangaratta and Albury on April 2 set to be the first of nine rounds showcased. All finals matches will also be broadcast across North East Victoria and Southern NSW. "Our competition has always been considered a pathway for aspiring state and national league netballers, so to further showcase players and their clubs is another great step forward," O and M chairperson Tamara Mathews said. ALSO IN SPORT: While football games have been covered live on air previously, it's a first for netball. "With nine home and away games plus finals being broadcast, we're excited to be able to help elevate the profile of netball and women's sport in our community," 2AY general manager Andrew Harrison said. Ovens and Murray chairperson David Sinclair also backed the opportunity to promote the league's netballers. "It's very exciting to extend the partnership with 2AY to further expose O and M netball," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/7b0960a7-ad3f-4b07-bf6a-5c34de80f21f.jpg/r0_103_4450_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg