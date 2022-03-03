news, local-news,

AUSTRALIAN band Skegss is coming to the Upper Murray this month. Towong Shire Council will bring the legendary surf and garage rock trio to Corryong on Saturday, March 19. Skegss (singer/guitarist Ben Reed, bassist/guitarist/vocalist Toby Cregan and drummer Jonny Lani) emerged from their small-town roots as unlikely anti-heroes of the country's vibrant rock scene. Skegss' recent debut LP My Own Mess reached number two on the charts and earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Rock Album. They will be supported by Upper Murray lads Broken English (singer/guitarist Brent Shirley, guitarist Leigh Cheshire, bassist Luke Chambers and drummer Simon Caldwell). They have supported British India and The Bennies. IN OTHER NEWS: Towong Shire Council Mayor Andrew Whitehead said the concert was a chance for young people to come together. "After a challenging two years with the bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic, the concert is a chance to bring our community back together and enjoy a fun night out supporting our musicians." Bookings: recoveryhub.eventbrite.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

