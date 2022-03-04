news, local-news,

"Thank God for The Bold and the Beautiful". Outside of fans of the American soap opera, it's not a line you'd expect to hear that often, but the show is the reason Rutherglen's Bev Sandford is safe and well. Mrs Sandford's home on Fortune Street burnt to the ground within a matter of minutes last Friday, but thankfully she was two doors up watching the program with her friend Ellen Kelly. Sirens roared past her and she figured the fire trucks were heading further down the street, but she was stunned to see they were attending to her home as she took a look out the front. "I stood out there and said 'bloody hell'. I could have said worse, but that's all I could think of," Mrs Sandford said. "It was such a massive shock. I couldn't believe it at first. "When they stopped at my place I thought 'oh my God'." Mrs Sandford has lived in the house most of her 78 years. She was aged one when her family relocated to Rutherglen from Brisbane. Lots of treasured memories were lost in the home, but not everything was destroyed. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Sandford keeps all of her important paperwork and bank books inside 'Herbie', her trusty two-wheel shopping trolley. "I take Herbie with me everywhere," she said. "There's some things I can buy again, but some I can't. Things like photos and my dress-ups. "I just bought a couple of pairs of shoes and a new gold, sparkly dress." "But I look at the floods (in Queensland and NSW) and think maybe it's not so bad after all." Mrs Sandford also feared for the safety of her cat, Marley, but she said she was able to get out in time. "I can hear her meowing and she has two bells on her collar, so at least I know where she is," she said. "She's black and white. I don't know if she barracks for Collingwood or not, I haven't asked her (laughs)." Mrs Sandford is much-loved in Rutherglen having worked in the town's hospital and later the nursing home for more than 30 years. Ms Kelly has taken Mrs Sandford in since the blaze and said she was welcome to stay as long as she needed. "She's been a part of my life since I've been in Rutherglen the last 15 years," Ms Kelly said. "She's an angel and I'm just grateful she was here and not in the house. "If it happened at night or when she was inside, she wouldn't have got out because it went up so quickly. "We both said 'thank God for The Bold and the Beautiful'." A family event has been organised by Rutherglen Lions Club and Caffeine N Machine cafe, with proceeds to support victims of flooding in the town and Mrs Sandford.

