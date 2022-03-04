sport, australian-rules-football,

Alastair Clarkson and Nathan Buckley spoke up in support of country footy during a flying visit to Albury on Friday. The pair spoke for more than an hour at the Albury Tigers season launch, with around 350 guests in attendance at Beer DeLuxe. You could have heard a pin drop as Clarkson and Buckley told stories about their childhood, rising to the top of the sport they love and reflections of the huge pressures of coaching and living in the public eye. Speaking to The Border Mail, they also acknowledged the COVID-related challenges facing clubs in regional areas. 'It's a big issue," Buckley admitted. "We talk about a 19th licence and the team going into Tassie but there's a filter effect which comes down and the base needs to be looked after as much as the pointy end of the triangle with the elite footy. "I think it is crucial and I think the AFL realise how important the grassroots is. "There's going to be centralization that takes place, so leagues are going to have less teams in them and they'll amalgamate, that's happened, but it has such a community feel. "This is an affluent club, comparatively, and there's people that love this organisation and are prepared to put their money into it and prop it up. "I suppose you hope there's enough of that which can take place but for the talent to improve and for the development of country leagues, the AFL need to not take their eyes off that." Getting things right in education settings is high on Clarkson's agenda. "Sport in schools is such an important part of the fabric of our community and that feeds into our community clubs," he said. "If we can be encouraging young folk to play as much sport as they can, getting out and about, it helps with so many social issues around obesity, racism and bullying, all sorts of things. "They all dissipate, in my view, when there's a really strong sports emphasis in the community." Clarkson coached Hawthorn for 17 years before leaving the club at the end of last season. "My text messages, phone calls and email exchanges are very low for this time of the year so that's a pleasant outcome from me not coaching at the AFL level any more," he said. "But I'm excited. Deep down, I'm just a lover of the game so whether I'm coaching or not, my passion for the game hasn't diminished one bit. "Like every other supporter around the country, I'm anticipating that first game between the Bulldogs and Melbourne, which I think is great that last season's grand finalists are kicking off the season at the MCG, where we've played so little footy in the last two seasons. "Without a doubt, I'll miss certain elements of it; the competitive juices of having something to chase every week. I love that side of our great game and also the relationships and camaraderie you build up with so many people. "But there's some other things you're not going to miss, the really hard locked-in routine that you've got and the intrusion on your life in terms of it being such a public game and the politics involved with all high-level sport. "It probably will be strange watching Hawthorn because I've got such a strong connection to so many people there - but they're in good hands. "Sam Mitchell's going to be a good coach and they're now forging a new pathway for themselves." For Collingwood legend Buckley, too, this time of year feels so different to normal. "We're doers by nature and we don't mind the responsibility, the expectation and the pressure which becomes normalised," he said. "To have that not there is surreal. "As a player and coach for 30 years, you get to this time of year and you've already put a lot of work in. You might be one part anxious, a couple of parts excited and you're already on your journey. "But I'm doing a game tomorrow (Saturday) and I really don't know how to feel. I'll go and commentate but it is a very different feeling. ALSO IN SPORT "I'm still trying to work it out, to be honest. "I withdrew almost absolutely from footy after stepping down so I've been ready to come back and share my knowledge and be involved with and around the industry in a different way. "The last couple of months, I've felt like a lazy so-and-so and now I'm actually looking forward to doing some work and seeing the industry that I've been involved with, for so long, in a certain role, from a different perspective." More than 30 items were auctioned at the lunch, with one bidder paying $9500 to sit with Hamish McLachlan and the rest of the Channel Seven call team in the commentary box at an AFL game this season. McLachlan put the questions to Buckley and Clarkson at Friday's event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

