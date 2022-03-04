sport, australian-rules-football, alex smout, angus baker, wodonga, practice match

Wodonga is set to unleash prized recruits Angus Baker and Alex Smout in its first practice match of the season against Mornington at John Flower Oval on Saturday. The pair are among the two biggest signings in the competition over the summer. Baker narrowly missed out gaining a spot on Essendon's list last year. The 191cm utility was on the Bombers' recruiting radar after two outstanding seasons with Canberra Demons. He won the NEAFL Rising Star award in 2019 before claiming the Mulrooney medal for the best and fairest in the competition in 2020. Baker played for Essendon in the VFL last year. Smout also boasts VFL experience with GWS Giants. The classy midfielder also previously played for Canberra Demons under coach Kade Klemke. The pair are based in Canberra and will travel to play for the Bulldogs this season. Football manager Darren Mathey said the club was looking forward to seeing the pair running around in the maroon and white for the first time. "We'll get to see Angus and Alex play for the first time which is exciting for the club," Mathey said. "Angus will probably play in defence and rotate through the midfield while Alex will predominantly play in the midfield and rest up forward. "We haven't seen a lot of them yet because they are obviously based in Canberra, so it should be good." ALSO IN SPORT Mathey revealed the Bulldogs will be well below full strength for their first pre-season hitout. Up to a dozen senior regulars will be missing with either cricket commitments or are attending a wedding. "Unfortunately we will be missing about a dozen players with cricket and a wedding," he said. "We are going to give the kids a go and there will be probably five or six of them come up from the thirds. "Kids like Rhys Venturoni, Ethan Ritchie and Jett Cassidy. "Angus Geddes will also play his first game for us after crossing from Albury reserves." Albury, North Albury and Wangaratta will also play practice matches on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

