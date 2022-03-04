news, local-news, NSW Police Force, Attestation ceremony, Murray River Police District, Riverina Police District

Four out of 193 NSW probationary constables sworn in at Goulburn on Friday are bound for the Riverina. Murray River Police District, which includes Albury, will receive one of the new officers while three will be stationed in the Riverina Police District. NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb conducted her first attestation ceremony as chief when the students of Class 351 took their oath of office. Among the 133 men and 60 women were 14 recruits born overseas, with their countries of origin including China, Philippines, Britain, Greece, Russia, Portugal, Burma, Serbia, Malta, Germany and Kuwait. Nine recruits are Indigenous. Commissioner Webb welcomed the latest intake. "It's a job that involves putting others first every time we put on the blue uniform, but it's an extremely satisfying career," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/0a74f4c2-940c-4f49-a337-0f34b18ae5e0.jpg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg