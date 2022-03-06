sport, local-sport,

Brock-Burrum will face Walla in next weekend's grand final after holding their nerve to win a rain-affected preliminary final against Osborne on Saturday. Bad weather wiped out all other senior cricket across the region but play was eventually possible at Brocklesby, where the game was reduced to 25 overs per side. Brock-Burrum won the toss, batted first and scored 7/99 before dismissing the visitors for 75 to set up another crack at the Hume premiership. "It wasn't looking like we were going to play there for a long time," Brock-Burrum captain Darcy I'Anson said. "But we waited around and Brock drains really well so as soon as it stopped raining, we got the covers off and were straight into it. "It was still a bit wet but it's always good to get a game in and you never want to go straight through without playing." The home side were 3/24 early and facing a battle but I'Anson played the day's defining innings, compiling 35 off 40 balls including one of only two boundaries scored in the entire match. Joe Perryman picked up 3-20 and there were two wickets each for Ed Perryman and Jack Glanvill but Brock-Burrum felt they had enough runs on the board. "It was a really slow outfield," I'Anson said. "There was a lot of running, ones and twos, and it was just about who had the least dot balls in the end. "We knew that if we could get 90 or 100, with our bowling attack, that we'd be able to defend it so we were pretty happy with our score." And so it proved as the home side, led by Josh Koschitzke (3-11), strangled the Osborne batters with tight bowling and disciplined fielding. ALSO IN SPORT Brock-Burrum bowled 70 dot balls in the first 15 overs and by that time, the visitors were almost out of the contest. "Josh Kosi and Trent (I'Anson) have been opening the bowling really well this year and their first four or five overs probably only went for 10 runs," I'Anson said. "They got us off to a good start and we fielded well, which was important. "We're very pleased to make another grand final. "We've had a bit of luck in making grand finals the last few years but hopefully this is the one where we get across the line." Walla, the minor premiers, progressed after their game at home to The Rock-Yerong Creek was washed out. "We've lost four or five of the last grand finals we've been in so everyone's going to be really driven and excited for the contest, to be in there again," I'Anson said. "The hard bit was getting there and anything can happen now."

