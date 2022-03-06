news, local-news,

It's hoped Wodonga Council's first major event since March last year will become an annual or even weekly event after its success at the weekend. On Saturday, the council hosted CoCreate, a free live event at The Cube and Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery. It aimed to bring the community together again and provide a recovery opportunity for creative industries after the disruption and devastation of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Border resident Deepika Saini, who had two daughters performing Bollywood dancing at the event, said the event was attended by hundreds of people. IN OTHER NEWS: "That was really beautiful, the girls did really really well," she said. "It was very nice, it was very good to see lots of people over there and the girls just loved it." Ms Saini appreciated the multicultural flavour of the event. "It was a showcase of bringing together different cultures onto a platform, so we enjoyed it a lot," she said. "It teaches inclusiveness, it's great to have and it's good for the children as well, as they get to know their own cultural identities." Ms Saini said she gave the event five out of five stars and wished it would happen "a lot more". "I want to see it happen every weekend, you know, it's just a great opportunity to go outside and see people and have good food," she said. Musician Asha Bright performed at the event and delivered similar glowing reviews. "It went really well, I was so amazed by how well put together it was, it just ran so smoothly, the whole day and everyone was so lovely to work with," she said. "It was just excellent that they got everyone involved, it was so inclusive the whole entire day and there was so many different performances going at the one time, it wasn't just music. "There was a lady who was playing piano to a screen that showed lollipops on it, and then she played how she thought the screen looked and there were dancers and everything and it was amazing. "Its very inclusive and it just showcases a whole range of talent that we have in the local area that you don't see often." Ms Bright joined Ms Saini in calling for the event to be held more often. "They should definitely do it annually," she said. "It was so incredible and I think the more that they do it, then there'll be even bigger turnouts than what we had. "It's been really good to be able to get back to everything, I've been lucky enough to still be able to play pub gigs and RSL's and things like that, but to be able to play at an actual event/festival thing is awesome." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/75afafb2-c8f3-41ca-87d5-3dbcce998b61.jpg/r2_559_5469_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg