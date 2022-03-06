news, local-news,

Victoria Police are urging motorists to drive to the conditions after three vehicles were involved in a crash in Wodonga on Saturday morning. Wodonga Police acting sergeant Matthew Kille said a vehicle was travelling south on Melrose Drive at about 11.30am, when it appeared to lose control going around the roundabout at Brockley Street. "[It] then crossed over the embankment and then we believe it's had a head on with a northbound vehicle which has then hit another northbound vehicle," he said. "All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, most likely all written off." Mr Kille said the offending vehicle appeared in good conditions so the crash was likely due to the heavy rainfall at the time. "Take care in the conditions, slow down, keep your headlights on and maintain safe distances," he urged drivers. IN OTHER NEWS: Ambulance Victoria spokesperson John Mullen said paramedics treated two patients and transported them to Albury hospital in a stable condition. "We treated a man in his 20's, he suffered some minor injuries mainly some soft tissue leg injury," he said. "The second patient was a women in her 30s ... she's got some chest soreness from the seat belt and she's got some soft tissue bruising on her arm and knee." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/314b5148-054d-4f55-8e7b-d65e936d6235.jpg/r2_251_4903_3020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg