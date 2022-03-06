sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga recruit Alex Smout racked up a stack of disposals in an impressive debut against Mornington on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League pre-season clash. Smout and fellow Canberra-based newcomer Angus Baker contested the home game, but it was the former who stole the show. The match was stopped after around 10 minutes when the players were forced off due to the thunder and lightning for the late morning start. Play resumed as the teams tackled a six-period game, with teenage best and fairest Josh Mathey picking up from last year. In another impressive sign, Rhys Ritchie kicked a number of goals as he looks to take another step this season, with the Dogs chasing a first finals since 2009. Meanwhile, North Albury lost to Goulburn Valley club Mooroopna by seven majors. "We didn't have a lot of rotations because I was happy for our boys to have a really hard hit-out," North coach Luke Norman suggested. "The boys are really fit, although they naturally felt the effects in the fourth quarter where we had some rotations, but as for the pressure for the whole game, I was really happy with that." The Hoppers were missing a number of players, particularly former Collingwood player and star recruit Tim Broomhead. "Jack Penny in the midfield and Will Maclean in defence, they were the two outstanding players," Norman offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "Isaac Campbell and Hayden Cooper, they're in Albury for uni, also played well."

