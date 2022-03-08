news, local-news,

OLYMPIC champion Dean Woods will be mourned in his hometown of Wangaratta next week, with his funeral to be held on Tuesday. The gold medal-winning cyclist will deliver a eulogy at the event after dying on the Gold Coast last Thursday at the age of 55. Close friend and Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees said Woods had recorded the eulogy about three weeks before his death. IN OTHER NEWS: The funeral will be held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre from 11am with a private burial to follow. Cr Rees said although Woods had lived in Queensland in recent years he had always wanted to have his final resting place and funeral in Wangaratta. "He was a Wangaratta boy," Cr Rees said. "He classed Wangaratta as his home and it was his request to have his funeral here. "His dad's still here and his mum's buried here and he was very adamant it be at home." Cr Rees said he would be a coffin bearer and expected he would speak in some form, although full details of the funeral program are still being finalised. Woods had died after receiving palliative care following a fight with cancer. He gained sporting fame in 1984 when, as a teenager, he was part of the Australian quartet which won the gold medal in the teams pursuit at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Woods went on to win silver and bronze medals at subsequent Olympics as well as three Commonwealth Games gold. He received an Order of Australia Medal for his service to cycling in 1985.

