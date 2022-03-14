sport, local-sport,

When Tahli Smith was younger, she used any opportunity she had to study her favourite basketballer- Lauren Jackson. But the 16-year-old Bandit never guessed that she would one day be in the same team as her idol. "When I was younger I did so many school projects on her and now I'm playing with her," she said. "It's unreal. "I idolised her growing up and I still do." The year 10 Catholic College student is taking steps towards her own basketball career, finding herself as an emergency for the Victoria Country under-18 women's side this season. Smith's love of basketball flourished from a young age as she entered the state pathway program. "I went through a bit of a tomboy stage and I tried every sport there was," she said. "I guess I only really liked basketball. "My parents suggested that I try out for jamboree in the under-12s to play against all of the girls in country Victoria and I just kept trying out from there." To be selected in the Victorian squad, Smith attended the Kumon Country-Metro Challenge where she impressed on the court. She'll now wait to see if she's called upon for the 10-player team at the Australian under-18 Junior Championships, which is being led by Bandits men's coach Haydn Kirkwood. Smith made her senior Bandits debut last season as an NBL1 development player after coming up through the club's Youth League program. She's now recommitted for another season. "It was very scary, there were girls playing in the NBL1 that have played for Australia," she said. "It was a great opportunity to get those couple of minutes that I got to play against those players. "I'm still nervous because I'm obviously still younger, but it's very exciting being able to go up against some of the best players in the state." ALSO IN SPORT: Smith is currently nursing an injured thumb, but that won't keep her off the court. "I was playing basketball and I dislocated my thumb and ruptured my ligaments," she said. "I can still play, I just have a smaller cast I put on." She admitted she would one day consider looking into playing college basketball. The Bandits women's side will play its first NBL1 East game on April 9 against Illawarra Hawks at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. The men hit the road the week prior to meet Bankstown. The Bandits Youth League men's side will start its Big V campaign this weekend with an away game against Wallan.

