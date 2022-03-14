sport, local-sport, towong cup, mischinka, rohan whitehead

Towong Turf Club has once again proven why it is one of the most popular meetings on the local racing calendar. The club attracted a crowd of 2400 for its annual cup meeting on Saturday. Club manager Rohan Whitehead labelled the meeting a huge success with both turnover and field sizes well up compared to previous years. "We were thrilled with the support and were hoping to get a crowd of 2500 but just fell short," Whitehead said. "The support from trainers and owners was also appreciated. "Most races had full-fields of 10 runners which hasn't happened for a long time. "Larger fields leads to increased turnover which would have been well up but we haven't got the exact figures yet." ALSO IN SPORT The $30,000 Towong Cup was taken out by the Ben Brisbourne-trained Mischinka and ridden by Hannah Le Blanc. Mischinka started as the $3.60-favourite. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

