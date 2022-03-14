Towong Turf Club attracts 2400 patrons for cup meeting
Towong Turf Club has once again proven why it is one of the most popular meetings on the local racing calendar.
The club attracted a crowd of 2400 for its annual cup meeting on Saturday.
Club manager Rohan Whitehead labelled the meeting a huge success with both turnover and field sizes well up compared to previous years.
"We were thrilled with the support and were hoping to get a crowd of 2500 but just fell short," Whitehead said.
"The support from trainers and owners was also appreciated.
"Most races had full-fields of 10 runners which hasn't happened for a long time.
"Larger fields leads to increased turnover which would have been well up but we haven't got the exact figures yet."
The $30,000 Towong Cup was taken out by the Ben Brisbourne-trained Mischinka and ridden by Hannah Le Blanc.
Mischinka started as the $3.60-favourite.
