Wildlife advocates are angered by the Victorian government's decision to extend this year's duck shooting season from three weeks to three months, while bag limits are a cause for concern for hunters. The season officially opened at 8am on Wednesday and runs through until after sunset on Monday, June 13, with hunters restricted to four birds per day. New arrangements made by the Game Management Authority came about after habitat and waterbird abundance surveys in eastern Australia, as well as other data relating to game duck abundance, habitat distribution and climate. Wodonga Albury Field and Game president Ed Zawora shot with friends and family on Wednesday morning and said he didn't experience any illegal activity. Mr Zawora said the length of the season was a win for shooters, but the biggest disappointment was the four-bag limit, which was reduced from five this year. "If you're a good shot, four ducks can be over in half an hour," he said. "There was an abundance of birds and our group all shot our limit and left. "The season used to start on a Saturday, but being on a Wednesday was OK. It's a privilege to still be able to continue our tradition. "Because of the stringent rules, the element of doing anything illegal is not there any more. If you get caught doing something wrong you can lose your firearm and lose your vehicle." IN OTHER NEWS: A Regional Victorians Opposed to Duck Shooting spokesperson expressed a host of concerns with the extension of the shooting season, including animal welfare, noise due to the close proximity of gunfire in many parts of the state, as well as the impact on business with tourists deterred from visiting due to hunting activity. "We've got one in four Victorians that live in regional areas now because more and more people have moved to regional areas," the spokesperson said. "Quite often they're near waterways where the shooting is allowed to occur and there's been no health and safety risk assessments. "We think there's a real mental health aspect to consider and we will be doing something about that. "Duck shooting is allowed to happen at thousands of public waterways and it's impossible for them to monitor. "It would make more sense if they reduced the amount of shooting waterways to a number they could monitor and give our birdlife some refuge, but also give regional residents some refuge." The GMA will continue to monitor conditions during the season, with some wetlands possibly closed or regulated to protect rare or threatened species. The six duck species that can be hunted throughout the season include the Pacific Black Duck, Chestnut Teal, Grey Teal, Australian Shelduck, Pink-eared Duck and Wood Duck.

