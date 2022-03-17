news, court-and-crime,

A young mother who attacked another woman in an Albury pub has been told the assault would have greatly distressed her victim. "There is no excuse for this offending, ma'am," Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told mother-of-two Kloe Williams. "It's a serious offence." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McLaughlin placed the 20-year-old North Albury woman on a nine-month community corrections order, with the requirement that she undergo counselling and treatment for anger management. Williams pleaded guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident, which took place in the Beer Deluxe beer garden on February 26. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks said this was the first time Williams had appeared before a court on an offence of violence, one that he described as being "towards the lower end" of objective seriousness. MORE COURT STORIES Mr Brooks said the catalyst for his client's offending was the breakdown of a relationship. The victim, he said, had begun seeing her former partner. Mr Brooks had submitted that a community corrections order was the most appropriate penalty. But conditions relating to alcohol or drug counselling and treatment, he said, would not be required as these played no role in Williams' offending. The court was told how Williams saw the victim at the hotel that day with some of her family. She deliberately bumped into the victim several times. Later that night, the victim was on the dance floor when Williams knocked her off-balance. After arguing, Williams attacked the victim, scratching and punching the woman after they both fell over.

