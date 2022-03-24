news, local-news,

State-of-the-art mapping technology has transformed the Beechworth Cemetery. The cemetery was the pilot for the software launched by Chronicle, which allows the public to find any of the 17,000 names buried on the site through an online app. Chronicle founder Matthew Borowski started the process in 2019, including drone mapping of the site and photos captured with precision survey equipment. Mr Borowski extracted details from each headstone from photos combined with the aerial shots to complete an interactive experience. Users of the app can access the date of birth, date of death and information about the person and their connection to the North East town. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've worked with about 50 cemeteries across Victoria to compile information and the goal is to be able to get the community to be able to access the information in the cemetery," Mr Borowski said. "My grandmother is buried in Traralgon and I've been there before, but you didn't know where. There's a number you can call and maybe chat to someone who will spend a few hours on it and then get back to you. "When there's no monument, another place where Chronicle helps is it can direct you to the area they are. "There's a difference between reading something online at home and standing at the headstone with the information on your phone because there's a connection." The app was showcased at Beechworth as part of the 2022 Cemeteries and Crematorium Association of Victoria conference. Beechworth Public Cemetery Trust chair Rosemary Barnett said the technology has made life a lot easier for the group. "Matt has helped us identify where two or three other people in a plot are that we didn't know about," she said. "He's also identified what were supposed to be vacant plots but they're not." Ms Barnett said the trust was in the process of reviving the cemetery's fountain near the main gates, while applications are in for another grant to produce a new suite of brochures. "The fountain is going to be totally restored, we'll have water recycling through it, solar panels and a pump that runs from it," she added.

